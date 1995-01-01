In 1991 Peter Granoff was the 15th American to earn the coveted title Master Sommelier and is one of the 18 Americans to date that have earned the Krug Champagne Cup by passing all three parts of the exam on the first attempt.

In 1995, Peter and his brother-in-law, Robert Olson, launched Virtual Vineyards, an ecommerce pioneer and the first US entity to sell wine on the Internet. Peter has presented at professional wine and e-commerce conferences at American universities such as Harvard, Wharton, Rhodes, and UC Berkeley, and as far away as Switzerland, France, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Peter is the co-proprietor of Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant & Wine Bar in San Francisco's acclaimed Ferry Building Marketplace, as well as Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant in the now-landmark Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa, California. In November 2019, the team opened Mission Bay Wine & Cheese.