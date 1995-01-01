Our Approach Membership Options Benefits Policies
Our Approach
The Golfweek Wine Club relies on the experience of our two Master Sommeliers, Peter Granoff and Nunzio Alioto, as well as Certified Sommelier Dr. Steven Greif. With their collective decades of relationship building in the world of wine and tasting expertise, the Golfweek Wine Club delivers a unique experience to its members. We are pleased to provide rare, limited-availability wines that are hand-picked by top sommeliers, then shipped directly to your doorstep.
Membership Options
Quarterly All-Reds Club
Members will receive a red-wine only shipment from the top wine producing regions of the world (Napa, Bordeaux, Burgundy, to name a few); 2-3 bottles per quarter with a price not to exceed $250 per shipment (plus shipping and applicable taxes).
Quarterly Mixed Whites & Reds Club
Members will receive a mixed shipment of white and red wines from quality wine producers; 3-4 bottles per quarter with a price not to exceed $150 per shipment (plus shipping and applicable taxes).
Benefits
Our two Master Sommeliers source premium, unique and exciting wines from around the world. Looking for wine worthy of showing off to friends? Let the Golfweek Wine Club send you premium wines every quarter!
You will receive:
  • New wines without the fear of selecting wine of inferior quality and value.
  • Quarterly Shipments of our All-Red Wines (2-3 Bottles) or Mixed White & Red Wines (3-4 bottles) shipped directly to you.
  • Wine notes, service instructions and recipe pairings sent to your email.
  • A subscription to the Golfweek Wine Club email newsletter.
  • Access to purchase additional bottles of wine or double orders (when available).
  • Invitations to members-only events and guaranteed first admission to other Golfweek Wine Club events.
    • Master Sommeliers
    Peter Granoff

    In 1991 Peter Granoff was the 15th American to earn the coveted title Master Sommelier and is one of the 18 Americans to date that have earned the Krug Champagne Cup by passing all three parts of the exam on the first attempt.

    In 1995, Peter and his brother-in-law, Robert Olson, launched Virtual Vineyards, an ecommerce pioneer and the first US entity to sell wine on the Internet. Peter has presented at professional wine and e-commerce conferences at American universities such as Harvard, Wharton, Rhodes, and UC Berkeley, and as far away as Switzerland, France, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

    Peter is the co-proprietor of Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant & Wine Bar in San Francisco's acclaimed Ferry Building Marketplace, as well as Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant in the now-landmark Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa, California. In November 2019, the team opened Mission Bay Wine & Cheese.

    Nunzio Alioto

    Nunzio Alioto is from an illustrious San Francisco restaurant family of the same name and grew up in the kitchens of some of the finest restaurants in the world. In 1987, he earned the title of Master Sommelier, becoming the sixth individual to achieve that title in the United States.

    He has served as a board member of the San Francisco Convention and Visitors Bureau, past Director of the California Restaurant Association, past President of the Fisherman's Wharf Merchant Association, and former Chairman of the Court of Master Sommeliers.

    He is one of 118 persons to receive the coveted Antonin Careme Award given by the Chef's Association of the Pacific Coast. He recently retired from his successful management of Alioto's, a San Francisco landmark restaurant.

    Nunzio has developed the wine lists for both The Kitchen Table restaurants in San Rafael, Calif., and in Reno, Nev., with his son, Chef Alexander Alioto.

    Our Curation Process
    The Golfweek Wine Club provides only the highest quality wines to its members. The Golfweek Wine Club uses the experience of our Master Sommeliers in selecting superb, difficult-to-acquire wines. The relationships our Sommeliers have developed over decades working with award-winning wine producers gives the Golfweek Wine Club access to bottles that would not be available to most consumers. We start by determining the wine regions we want to feature with each shipment, then we select the best producers from those areas to meet our strict quality standards. We then work with those producers to pick wines of incomparable elegance and value that we know our discriminating wine club members will enjoy. Our goal is not to provide you with a lot of wine for a low price, but to provide exceptional wines worthy of discerning wine collectors.
    Frequently Asked Questions
  • When do I get my first shipment?
    • All memberships are processed automatically each quarter (March, June, September and November; typically, on the third week of the month). Each shipment is scheduled to ship on the fourth week of the month, or the week after credit card payments are processed. If you sign up for a club before billing is processed, you will receive a club shipment that quarter. If you sign up on or after the billing date, your first shipment will be the following quarter. You will receive email shipment notification when the wine has shipped, but point to point information may not be available.

  • Can I skip a shipment?
    • Yes! You also can cancel your membership at any time. However, instead of canceling, you may place your membership on hold. Please reach out to us directly at info@golfweekwineclub.com to place your next shipment on hold.

  • Can I order a one-time club shipment?
    • Yes! Depending on availability, we would be happy to process a one-time club shipment for you. You may sign up for the club of your choice, then you must cancel after the first shipment.

  • What company name will appear on the shipment packaging and on my credit card statement?
    • Wine orders are fulfilled by Mission Bay Wine & Cheese, which means the ship from label and your credit card statement charge will show a charge from Mission Bay Wine & Cheese.

  • Have another question? Send us an email at info@golfweekwineclub.com.
    • Policies
  • No minimum length of membership is required
  • Your credit card on file will automatically be billed each quarter
  • Due to current state regulatory laws, the Golfweek Wine Club cannot facilitate shipping to addresses in AL, AR, DE, MI, MS and UT.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can discontinue your membership at any time; however cancellations must be made two weeks prior to any upcoming shipments. Cancellations made after this time will not be refunded. Once you send us an email requesting cancellation of your membership, you will be notified that we received your cancellation request and the effective date of cancellation.
